COVID-19 trends continue to improve in South Dakota

Two of the three COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday were Pennington County residents. The other was from Brown County. Two were women and one was a man. Two were over 80 and one was in their 50s.

The two deaths brought the Pennington County total to 171. In January, 290 deaths were reported to make it the third deadliest month during the pandemic. The 290 deaths were down significantly from November and December that were both over 500. The deaths in January included two people in their 30s, 10 in their 40s, 24 in their 50s, 45 in their 60s, 81 in their 70s and 128 over 80.

All trends surrounding the pandemic are moving in a positive direction in South Dakota. The state reported 179 new cases to bring the total since March to 108,250 with 2,833 of those still considered active cases - the lowest number since September 20.

The number of people being treated in South Dakota hospitals dropped by 20 to 125 with 25 in intensive care units and 19 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of people in hospitals dropped to 15 with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Pennington County recorded 17 positive tests Sunday, bringing the county's total to 12,370 and the number of active cases fell by 10 to 318. There were 801 active cases when January began.