COVID-19 vaccine becoming available for those 80 and older, high-risk patients

The state is going through Phase 1D by being more selective with groups of people because the DOH has estimated more than 265,000 people could be considered for this phase, Peterson said, noting the state receives about 11,000 vaccine doses a week.

“How quickly we get through these phases is dependent upon the amount of vaccine that we have and the uptake of that vaccine,” Peterson said. “The limitation is supply, not staffing or space.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peterson said Monument Health has vaccinated 6,500 people so far, with some having received only their first dose and waiting the required amount of time to get their second dose and those who have already received the full two-dose series.

Statewide, the DOH reports 47,647 people have received the vaccine, including 27,787 who have had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 10,031 with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 9,829 people who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.