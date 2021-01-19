COVID-19 vaccine becoming available for those 80 and older, high-risk patients

Those 80 and older, high-risk patients on dialysis, post-transplant patients, those with active cancer, and high-risk residents of congregate settings and group homes will begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines this week at Monument Health.
Scott Peterson, director of pharmacy, said Tuesday this is part of the hospital’s approach to moving through the state’s vaccine phases.
These demographics of people are part of Phase 1D. Others in Phase 1D like teachers, funeral service workers, people with two or more medical conditions and those aged 65 to 80 could begin receiving their shots once the hospital is through the earlier part of the phase, Peterson said.
Peterson said Monument Health is following guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) on this phase of the vaccine rollout before moving to the others in Phase 1D. Sanford Health and Avera are following the same plan on the eastern side of the state, he said.
The state is going through Phase 1D by being more selective with groups of people because the DOH has estimated more than 265,000 people could be considered for this phase, Peterson said, noting the state receives about 11,000 vaccine doses a week.
“How quickly we get through these phases is dependent upon the amount of vaccine that we have and the uptake of that vaccine,” Peterson said. “The limitation is supply, not staffing or space.”
Peterson said Monument Health has vaccinated 6,500 people so far, with some having received only their first dose and waiting the required amount of time to get their second dose and those who have already received the full two-dose series.
Statewide, the DOH reports 47,647 people have received the vaccine, including 27,787 who have had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 10,031 with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 9,829 people who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Pennington County accounts for 6,259 of those doses, with 4,573 people in the county receiving their first dose and 843 having completed their two-dose series.
Monument Health is tasked with vaccinating residents of Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington and Todd counties, according to a DOH map.
Those qualifying for this initial portion of Phase 1D can schedule a time to get their shot either through their Monument chart, by visiting monument.health/covidvaccine or by calling the nurse triage line at 605-755-1350.
Monument Health’s website states that all vaccine appointments for the week of Jan. 18 are full due to a limited supply of vaccine shipments, but that by Friday, patients could attempt to schedule their appointment for the week of Jan. 25.
Peterson said it’s important that people find out what phase of the vaccine rollout they qualify for through media exposure, the DOH website or other public service announcements because Monument Health doesn’t have a complete list of which patients qualify for a vaccine in this portion of Phase 1D.
Those who have received their vaccines should continue wearing their masks in the future because “until enough people are vaccinated, there’s still going to be spread of COVID-19 here locally,” he said. “Following CDC guidelines is wise.”