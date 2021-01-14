COVID-19 was third leading cause of death in South Dakota in 2020

Coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in South Dakota in 2020, preceded by heart disease and cancer.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 8,804 deaths in the state last year, with 1,672 attributed to heart disease, 1,602 to cancer and 1,119 to COVID-19.
On Dec. 31, the DOH had reported on its COVID-19 data dashboard that 1,488 people had died of COVID-19 in South Dakota, which conflicts with the 1,119 figure present in this graph. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said the difference is because the graph posted to their website includes data through November.
The DOH also kept separate data on South Dakotans who died in 2020 due to causes other than COVID-19, but who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
In total, 83 residents fit this description who died of heart disease (24), cancer (7), dementia (6), Alzheimer’s (5), cerebrovascular disease (4), chronic lower respiratory disease (4), and 33 of other causes.
While 1,807 South Dakotans were counted in a category as dying of “all other causes,” Bucheli clarified COVID-19 was still the third leading cause of death in 2020.
Other causes of death in 2020 included unintentional injuries (518), Alzheimer’s (454), cerebrovascular disease (396), chronic lower respiratory disease (391), diabetes (300), chronic liver disease and cirrhosis (209), suicide (170), as well as influenza and pneumonia (129).
Thirty-seven people don’t have a cause of death determined yet.
November proved to be the deadliest month for the state, as deaths doubled from 711 in 2019 to 1,427 in 2020. December’s death data is still provisional, but Journal tracking of daily DOH data shows 521 people died of COVID-19 in November and 542 people died of COVID-19 in December.
The COVID-19 death rate among Indigenous people was the highest of any other race, at 215 per 100,000. COVID-19 Death rates among white people was at 129.5 per 100,000.
In 2020, the DOH reports three people in their 20s, 12 people in their 30s, 16 people in their 40s, 59 people in their 50s, 148 people in their 60s, 241 people in their 70s and 640 people age 80 and older died of COVID-19.