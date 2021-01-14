COVID-19 was third leading cause of death in South Dakota in 2020

Coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in South Dakota in 2020, preceded by heart disease and cancer.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 8,804 deaths in the state last year, with 1,672 attributed to heart disease, 1,602 to cancer and 1,119 to COVID-19.

On Dec. 31, the DOH had reported on its COVID-19 data dashboard that 1,488 people had died of COVID-19 in South Dakota, which conflicts with the 1,119 figure present in this graph. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said the difference is because the graph posted to their website includes data through November.

The DOH also kept separate data on South Dakotans who died in 2020 due to causes other than COVID-19, but who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 83 residents fit this description who died of heart disease (24), cancer (7), dementia (6), Alzheimer’s (5), cerebrovascular disease (4), chronic lower respiratory disease (4), and 33 of other causes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While 1,807 South Dakotans were counted in a category as dying of “all other causes,” Bucheli clarified COVID-19 was still the third leading cause of death in 2020.