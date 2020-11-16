COVID mass testing will be done from Nov. 20-23 in Rapid City, DOH says

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on its website over the weekend that it would begin to offer free, public drive-through mass testing in Rapid City, in addition to the 10 other towns.

Testing in Rapid City will be at the Pennington County Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.

The DOH said it chose each location — Pierre, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Watertown, Madison, Yankton, Rapid City, Custer and Spearfish — to “increase access to testing throughout South Dakota.” Testing previously scheduled in Martin appears to have been cancelled by the DOH.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To get a free test at any of the locations, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or the state’s COVID-19 website at covid.sd.gov/testing to schedule a testing time.