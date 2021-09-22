Custer State Park prepares for annual Buffalo Roundup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said there are three groups of riders who will help corral the bison.

Stalder said about 80 to 100 bison will be worked Friday in the corrals and the remainder will be worked in two weeks to give them a rest.

“We don’t want to stress the animals out too much,” he said.

Stalder said calves, pregnant cows, open cows and breeding bulls will be available for purchase at auction. He said the park sees buyers from throughout the nation with a large number from the northern central region.

He said many who attend are private bison herd ranchers, buyers from the meat market, and families who want to purchase meat for the winter.

Stalder said the number from the region could change due to the drought, but all 370 will be sold regardless.

He said there isn’t a method to select which bison are selected to be sold.

“We want to make sure we have genetic diversity within our herd as well, so that’s pretty much how our methods are,” he said.

Stalder said they can currently care for about 1,000 bison over the winter.

The roundup will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday but buffalo may not be seen until 10 a.m. Parking lots open at 6:15 a.m.

