Customer visited three Sturgis bars while able to transmit COVID-19, DOH warns of exposure risk to public

State health officials said Thursday that an individual who visited three Sturgis bars has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual visited the following Sturgis businesses while able to transmit the coronavirus to others on Aug. 15 at these times:
- The Knuckle Saloon at 931 1st St. from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- The Broken Spoke at 905 Lazelle St. from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- The One Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. from 7:15 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.
If you develop symptoms:
- Call your health care provider immediately.
- Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
- Avoid contact with other people.
- Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
