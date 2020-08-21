 Skip to main content
Customer visited three Sturgis bars while able to transmit COVID-19, DOH warns of exposure risk to public
State health officials said Thursday that an individual who visited three Sturgis bars has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the following Sturgis businesses while able to transmit the coronavirus to others on Aug. 15 at these times:

  • The Knuckle Saloon at 931 1st St. from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • The Broken Spoke at 905 Lazelle St. from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • The One Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. from 7:15 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately.
  • Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
  • Avoid contact with other people.
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.

