Customer visited three Sturgis bars while able to transmit COVID-19, DOH warns of exposure risk to public

State health officials said Thursday that an individual who visited three Sturgis bars has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the following Sturgis businesses while able to transmit the coronavirus to others on Aug. 15 at these times:

The Knuckle Saloon at 931 1st St. from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The Broken Spoke at 905 Lazelle St. from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The One Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. from 7:15 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State health officials remind all South Dakotans to: