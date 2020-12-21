CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in 26 South Dakota long-term care facilities

CVS Health announced Monday via press release that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in 26 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in South Dakota on Dec. 28.

A spokesperson for CVS would not give out a complete list of which facilities would vaccinate their residents or staff in the state, citing “patient privacy and security.”

Vaccinations won’t occur at CVS pharmacies; staff will set up on-site clinics at the long-term care facilities.

CVS plans to administer vaccines at 40,000 facilities across the country following its selection by HHS as one of two providers to administer them. CVS and HHS will begin with long-term care facilities, but have an agreement to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster, CVS said. The company expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in 12 weeks.