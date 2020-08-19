Daily report includes 123 new COVID-19 cases, one death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lowest day of reported test results in months for Pennington County skewed the numbers of new cases to allow both Lawrence and Meade counties to have more new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report.

Pennington County reported four new cases on only 13 tests returned Wednesday. The lowest recent test total for Pennington County was 35 on July 28.

Meade County reported twice as many cases (8) on only two more tests (15). Lawrence County added five cases on 23 tests. Custer County reported two new cases on nine tests and Butte County also reported nine new tests and one new case. Fall River County reported no new cases on 10 tests.

The state reported 123 new coronavirus infections on 911 tests. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,566 with 1,222 of those infections considered active — up 59 from Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized in the state fell by 13 to 55. There are 15 cases in the Monument Health system.

Minnehaha County continued to see the number of cases there rise with 45 more on Wednesday. Lincoln County's resurgence is also continuing with 15 more. Codington County added 10 cases Wednesday and Brookings, Brown and Walworth counties each reported five.