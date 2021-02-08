Daily report shows improvement in COVID-19 trends

All COVID-19 trends continue to improve as the Department of Health's daily report showed only 54 new infections Monday. The number of active coronavirus infections continued to decline, falling by eight to 2,308 across the state.

The number of people being treated in hospitals fell by one to 112 with 19 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals have 11 patients with two in ICU and one on a ventilator. No deaths were reported Monday.

Pennington County reported seven new infections bringing the county's total to 12,501 with 258 of those considered active. There were two new infections in Meade County, one in Custer County and no new infections in Oglala-Lakota, Lawrence, Butte or Fall River counties.

Minnehaha and Codington counties each had seven positive tests and there were five each in Lincoln and Union counties. Brookings and Davison counties each had three new infections and Clay and Day counties each added two.

One new infection each was reported in Beadle, Brown, Douglas, Edmunds, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jackson, McCook and Potter counties.

Thirteen children under 19 tested positive for Monday's report as did 11 people in their 20s. There were a dozen positive tests for patients over 70.