Dakotas Natives who died at Pennsylvania school coming home

"They looked at the kids... and realized that some were from Rosebud," she said. "They saw names that were familiar to them. That sparked something within them and they started to ask about their story."

In 2016, they met with them in Rosebud, St. John said. By then, she said, several tribes were looking at this cemetery to see if there was a way to bring their ancestors home.

These children arrived at Carlisle not long after the battle of Little Bighorn in 1876.

"I tried to remind people to take into consideration the political climate at the time," she said.

Through her research she found an article from the time that references a meeting of tribal chiefs in Washington, D.C. and how the chiefs were able to see their children while they were there.

"That says right there they were used as a pawn," she said.

While some didn't make it home, others did. St. John said her grandmother attended a boarding school in Rapid City.

"There are a lot of things that happened, but she said there's a lot of things a person could learn," St. John said. "The fact remains that those things are a part of people today."