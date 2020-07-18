Data: Native people disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in county, state

MiddleTent said her family didn’t have the luxury of buying their groceries online, working from home, or using a computer to shop or work.

“Things like that made it difficult to completely try to stay home and avoid the virus,” she said. “Being a mother, I have no time for this virus. I still have to get up and take care of my family, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do all this time.”

MiddleTent said not enough of the jobs that Native people have could be done from home or remotely during the pandemic. In other words, “it was only going to be a matter of time when it was going to be a lot of Natives that were going to be real sick,” she said.

“We still have to go out there and work to pay our bills, to get food,” she added. “There’s some of us that live paycheck to paycheck. Right now, we’re the majority that has to go out there and work.”

MiddleTent said her mother was hardest hit in the family because of her pre-existing conditions — heart trouble and diabetes — and because it took three attempts to get her mother admitted to the hospital.

“Every day, her symptoms weren’t getting any better,” she said. “For the most part, they don’t really check on you.”