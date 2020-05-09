Deadwood casinos open and already seeing customers

Mayor David Ruth said Friday that the bulk of the city’s revenue from the gaming industry goes to historic preservation in Deadwood. Ruth noted that some city departments made budget cuts after the casinos were closed for less than two months.

“As we make adjustments to our budgets, different departments have had to cut back,” he said. “We’ve had to look at suspending operations on things. For instance, the trolley isn’t operating. Mass transit is something that isn’t profitable to begin with.”

Ruth said the trolley will not operate for a while and the city is trying to find ways to operate it safely with less capacity. He said the museums in the city are privately run but many plan to reopen by July 1.

Ruth said the history, information and visitor centers all plan to reopen before Memorial Day and the library will look at resuming curbside service later.

Mount Moriah Cemetery never closed and staff will be in the booth by May 22, he said.

“Deadwood is open. We just remind everyone to be safe and do their part,” Ruth said. “It’s starting to be summer and people are around, so we need to be able to start taking care of them safely.”