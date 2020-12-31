December becomes deadliest month with 24 deaths reported Thursday

South Dakota reported 24 deaths Thursday to make December the worst month for COVID-19 deaths to date.
The 24 added Thursday bring December's total to 542 - compared to 521 in November - and the overall death toll grew to 1,488.
The deaths were 12 men and 12 women with one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, seven in their 70s and 14 people over 80 included in the report.
Two Pennington County deaths were included in Thursday's daily report from the Department of Health. Three deaths were reported in Brown County, two each in Codington Grant, Minnehaha and Turner counties and one each in Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Faulk, Lincoln, McCook, Potter, Roberts, Tripp and Yankton counties.
Barring a new surge of cases, January should show improvement as fewer daily cases and active cases are being reported each day and the number of hospitalizations is 297 - down from more than 500 at times during the past couple of months. There are 62 in intensive care units and 46 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 61 people are hospitalized with 15 in ICUs and 13 on ventilators.
The state reported 445 new cases Thursday to bring the total to 99,164 with 5,696 of those still considered active - a decrease of 33 from Wednesday.
There have been 21,144 South Dakota residents vaccinated so far. The Moderna vaccine had been administered to 11,007 people and the Pfizer vaccine had gone to 10,137.
Sixty-one children under 19 tested positive and 82 people in their 20s did, as well. There were 45 positive tests in patients over 70.
Pennington County added 80 new cases on 270 tests. There have been 11,197 cases in the county with 773 of those still considered active. Lawrence County reported 14 positive tests and there were nine in Meade County. Butte County reported four new infections and there were three in Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties. Custer County reported no new infections.
Minnehaha County had 81 positive tests on Thursday's report and Codington County added 31. Brown County reported 27 positive tests, Brookings County added 25 and Lincoln County had 22.
There were 15 new infections in Union County and Hughes County added 14. Davison and Todd counties each added 11 new cases and there were eight in Day County. Beadle, Edmunds and Roberts counties each reported seven new infections and Turner County reported six. Grant, Lake, Spink and Tripp counties each added five positive tests and there were four in Moody, Walworth and Yankton counties.
Three new infections were discovered in Charles Mix, Hamlin, Hutchinson and Lyman counties and there were two in Aurora, Clay and Stanley counties. One positive test was reported in Bennett, Clark, Corson, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Kingsbury, McPherson, Mellette, Perkins and Sanborn counties.