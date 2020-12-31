December becomes deadliest month with 24 deaths reported Thursday

South Dakota reported 24 deaths Thursday to make December the worst month for COVID-19 deaths to date.

The 24 added Thursday bring December's total to 542 - compared to 521 in November - and the overall death toll grew to 1,488.

The deaths were 12 men and 12 women with one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, seven in their 70s and 14 people over 80 included in the report.

Two Pennington County deaths were included in Thursday's daily report from the Department of Health. Three deaths were reported in Brown County, two each in Codington Grant, Minnehaha and Turner counties and one each in Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Faulk, Lincoln, McCook, Potter, Roberts, Tripp and Yankton counties.

Barring a new surge of cases, January should show improvement as fewer daily cases and active cases are being reported each day and the number of hospitalizations is 297 - down from more than 500 at times during the past couple of months. There are 62 in intensive care units and 46 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 61 people are hospitalized with 15 in ICUs and 13 on ventilators.

The state reported 445 new cases Thursday to bring the total to 99,164 with 5,696 of those still considered active - a decrease of 33 from Wednesday.