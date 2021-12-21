December now the second deadliest month for COVID-19 in 2021; 11 more reported Tuesday in state

With 11 more deaths reported Tuesday, December has become the second deadliest month for South Dakota in 2021. There were 290 deaths in January and 110 in February. The 11 deaths reported Tuesday bring December's total to 115 and the overall death toll to 2,449.

Deaths were reported in Pennington, Fall River, Beadle, Codington, Dewey, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lyman, McCook, Minnehaha and Moody counties. They included seven women and four men. One patient who died was in their 30s, two were in their 50s, four in their 60s and four were over 70.

The Department of Health reported 762 new cases Tuesday with data from Friday at noon through Monday at noon. With three days of recoveries, active cases dropped by 243 to 7,093. Hospitalizations fell by five to 239 with 71 in intensive case units and 58 on ventilators. There are 40 patients in Black Hills area hospitals with 11 in ICU and 17 using ventilators. Of the 762 new infections, 178 were under 19 and 55 were over 70.

Minnehaha County led the state with 184 new infections, but active cases there decreased by 64 to a total of 1,695. Pennington County also saw a decrease in active cases with 62 positive tests and 712 active infections - a decrease of 43 from Monday. Meade County reported 23 new infections and there were 17 in Lawrence County. Fall River County reported seven new cases and there were two in Butte, Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Lincoln County reported 58 new infections and there were 50 in Davison County. Yankton County reported 42 new cases and there were 34 in Codington County. Brookings County recorded 26 positive tests and there were 20 in Brown County. Hamlin County added 18 new cases and there were 13 in Beadle County. Roberts and Spink counties each reported 12 new infections and there were 11 in Union County.