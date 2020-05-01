Democratic legislator expresses concern with state's testing plan

He also wrote that he looked forward to Gov. Noem’s reply and hoped she would acknowledge his message.

Kennedy replied to Saba on Thursday afternoon, writing that she shared the letter with her mother, Gov. Noem.

“She asked me to thank you for your thoughts and to wish you well. If you have any questions about her current testing plan, please let me know,” Kennedy wrote.

Saba said he has asked similar questions — on behalf of other legislators as well as his constituents — to Gov. Noem that haven't receive direct answers, he said.

Saba told the Journal that he along with other legislators hasn’t been given a chance to share their budget ideas with Gov. Noem. Saba, a Democrat, is a member of the Appropriations Committee in the Legislature.

“It’s like money has come in, and the governor is going to use it for this, this and this. Even in appropriations, we’re only getting what’s happened, not what can happen,” he said of the millions of dollars in coronavirus relielf aid the state has received.