Democratic legislator expresses concern with state's testing plan

Rep. Michael Saba sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday asking her to test all of South Dakota’s citizens. In response, the Sioux Falls lawmaker was told to watch a press conference, thanked for his thoughts and wished well.
The letter, sent also to Katie Hruska, Noem’s deputy general counsel, and Megan Goltz, Noem’s scheduler, did not see a reply for two days. Saba forwarded the email chain to the Journal.
Saba then forwarded the letter to Kennedy Noem, Kristi’s daughter and policy analyst, as he was unsure if Gov. Noem saw the letter.
Kennedy replied Tuesday afternoon, telling him the governor and Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, would talk about increased testing capacity on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s press conference disappointed Saba.
“All they talked about was what we’re already doing: testing people that already have symptoms and not opening up testing, and additionally not putting any more funds toward it,” he said, noting that Gov. Noem and Malsam-Rysdon “get away with a quick answer, and then on to the next question,” he said.
On Wednesday, Saba wrote to Kennedy again, thanking her for her reply.
“I really appreciated the fact that we are increasing our efforts towards more testing,” he said. “However, my letter to the Governor asked that we have testing for all South Dakotans, not just those with symptoms or those at high risk.”
He also wrote that he looked forward to Gov. Noem’s reply and hoped she would acknowledge his message.
Kennedy replied to Saba on Thursday afternoon, writing that she shared the letter with her mother, Gov. Noem.
“She asked me to thank you for your thoughts and to wish you well. If you have any questions about her current testing plan, please let me know,” Kennedy wrote.
Saba said he has asked similar questions — on behalf of other legislators as well as his constituents — to Gov. Noem that haven't receive direct answers, he said.
Saba told the Journal that he along with other legislators hasn’t been given a chance to share their budget ideas with Gov. Noem. Saba, a Democrat, is a member of the Appropriations Committee in the Legislature.
“It’s like money has come in, and the governor is going to use it for this, this and this. Even in appropriations, we’re only getting what’s happened, not what can happen,” he said of the millions of dollars in coronavirus relielf aid the state has received.
Regarding the $1.25 billion the state received for coronavirus response from the stimulus bill through Congress, Saba said he thinks it should go to hospital systems to help patients pay for testing so residents aren’t charged for them.
“Why is it that when we had $1.25 billion in the state, (Gov. Noem) was complaining that she would like to see that money used for the sales tax deficit? That’s not what it’s there for. It’s for protecting the public,” he said.
“Think of poor people and the workers at Smithfield. They’re out of jobs, and if they want to get tested, they have to pay $100. I don’t think that’s fair,” he added.
He also said he’s asked for the data, science and facts behind the Department of Health’s previously-shared projections and models for the peak infection rates of COVID-19. He hasn’t gotten any information back, he said.
“You think as a legislator, you might be able to get access to that kind of stuff,” he said.
Saba said he’s considering calling for a special session so the Legislature can ask questions and make decisions together for the future of the pandemic.
