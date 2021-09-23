Department of Health releases form for COVID-19 vaccination event assistance

The South Dakota Department of Health released Thursday an online assistance form for schools, colleges and universities, living centers, businesses, and community and faith-based organizations to request help in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event with a local provider. This is in addition to the county-by-county map linking residents to vaccination administration sites.
“Choosing to get vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19 for both individuals and communities. More shots in arms will result in a quicker path out of this pandemic,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “In addition to the many places people can already receive a vaccine, working with local leaders is key to making vaccines available to all who want them.”
Organizations looking to host a local vaccination event can fill out a secure online request form here. Interested groups will be asked questions about their organization, location, contact information, and any needs for carrying out a vaccination event. After submitting the form, the organization will be paired with a COVID-19 vaccine provider who will help the group host the event. The form is intended for groups who have 40 or more members interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
This process allows for localization of vaccination efforts and neutralizes barriers by offering the vaccine in accessible spaces such as workplaces, schools, and community events.