Department of Health reports eight COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing state's total to 192

The state reported Wednesday the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

Eight South Dakotans from seven counties are the most recent victims of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 192, according to the Department of Health.

The three women and five men were from Pennington, Fall River, Lake, Clay, Bon Homme, Yankton and Minnehaha counties. Minnehaha County reported two deaths Wednesday. The ages of those who died included two people in their 40s, one in their 70s, and five over 80.

In Pennington County, 34 people have now died from COVID-19, according to the state. Minnehaha County has the most reported deaths with 76. The death in Fall River County was its second.

One day after fewer than 1,000 tests were completed, the state reported on 3,559 tests on Wednesday. There were 297 new cases for a positivity rate of 8.3%. Active cases in South Dakota rose by 56 to 2,442. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses in hospitals across the state increased to 139 — up six since Tuesday and 71 since last Tuesday. Twenty of those are in the Monument Health system.