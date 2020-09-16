Department of Health reports eight COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing state's total to 192

The state reported Wednesday the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.
Eight South Dakotans from seven counties are the most recent victims of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 192, according to the Department of Health.
The three women and five men were from Pennington, Fall River, Lake, Clay, Bon Homme, Yankton and Minnehaha counties. Minnehaha County reported two deaths Wednesday. The ages of those who died included two people in their 40s, one in their 70s, and five over 80.
In Pennington County, 34 people have now died from COVID-19, according to the state. Minnehaha County has the most reported deaths with 76. The death in Fall River County was its second.
One day after fewer than 1,000 tests were completed, the state reported on 3,559 tests on Wednesday. There were 297 new cases for a positivity rate of 8.3%. Active cases in South Dakota rose by 56 to 2,442. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses in hospitals across the state increased to 139 — up six since Tuesday and 71 since last Tuesday. Twenty of those are in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County has been seeing low testing results for several days, but Wednesday's report made up for the lack of results in previous reports. Pennington County reported 21 new infections on a total of 772 tests. The county has had 1,862 total infections with 314 of those listed as active.
Meade and Lawrence counties each added 11 new cases Wednesday on a total of 772 tests. Custer County had eight new cases from 97 tests. Oglala-Lakota County reported seven new infections on 17 tests. Butte County reported four new cases and Fall River County had two.
Minnehaha County led the state with 54 new cases and Lincoln County followed with 34. Codington County added 15 cases and Brown County reported 13. Yankton County reported 11 new infections and Hughes County 10 new cases.
Gregory County had nine new infections and Beadle County reported eight. Brookings and Grant counties each added six cases and Clay, Charles Mix and Todd counties reported five each. Douglas and Turner counties each added four new infections and Edmunds, Haakon, Jerauld, Roberts, Tripp and Walworth counties each reported three. Bon Homme, Brule, Campbell, Corson, Jackson, Lake, Mellette, and Perkins counties each added two cases and Bennett, Deuel, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Marshall and McPherson counties each added one.
Of the 297 new cases, eight were in children under 10 and 40 were in patients between 10-19. People in their 20s were responsible for 54 new infections and 39 more were in people over 70.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts as of Wednesday morning:
- South Dakota Mines: 17 students, 0 staff, 82 quarantined (down 18)
- Black Hills State University: 8 students, 0 staff, 29 quarantined (down 3)
- University of South Dakota: 24 students (up 3), 1 staff, 217 quarantined (down 42)
- South Dakota State University: 15 students (down 7), 3 staff, 105 quarantined (down 50)
- Dakota State University: 2 students, 24 quarantined
- Northern State University: 12 students (down 7), 3 staff, 61 quarantined
