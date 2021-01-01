Difficult year ends as pandemic trends show improvement

December was the deadliest month for South Dakota residents during the pandemic, but current trends indicate that the new year could bring better news.

In addition to more than 21,000 vaccinations for residents, active COVID-19 infections are down more than 66% from 17,184 on Dec. 1 to 5,696 on Dec. 31. The number of active infections almost reached 20,000 during November. There were 564 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses at the end of November. The final number of patients being treated in hospitals across the state was 297.

There were 1,919 active cases in Pennington County when December began and when the month ended, that number had dropped to 773.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County averaged 129 positive tests per day in November. That number dropped to 81.5 per day in December as the number of total cases grew from 8,670 to 11,197 during the final month of the year.

There were 36,248 new infections and 521 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota in November. In December, there were 542 deaths but the number of new cases was about half of November's total at 18,700.

Fifty-four of the 542 deaths in December came from Pennington County. The county has lost 131 residents to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in the county and the state, but current trends and planned vaccinations bring hope for the new year.