Dogs, cats that survived Hurricane Ida arrive in Rapid City

Al-Haj said she immediately started making calls, reaching out to organizations and getting connected with groups. The Humane Society of the Black Hills, Western Hills Humane Society of Spearfish, Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs and Critters, Inc. in Guernsey, Wyoming, answered the call.

She said shelters and foster homes in Louisiana are working without electricity and trying to make room for incoming animals that are injured and displaced.

“We also have a lot of shelters that are totally inundated with water,” Al-Haj said. “They are in dire straits themselves, but they needed to get these adoptable animals out of the shelter in order to make room for the animals they know that will be coming in at this point.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 38 animals brought to the Rapid City Regional Airport, six were large dogs, 18 were puppies 9 months and younger, 13 were kittens and one was an adult cat.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills received four dogs, including a set of 1-year-old twins.

Executive director Jerry Steinley said they originally prepared for 16 animals but that number was downgraded due to an increase in a number of puppies.