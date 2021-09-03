Dogs, cats that survived Hurricane Ida arrive in Rapid City

A man wearing a black coat on a cool, damp Friday walked to crates with whimpering dogs, stressed from two flights starting in southern Louisiana.
He handed them treats and whispered a calming greeting before doors were closed on vans, trucks and SUVs preparing to take them to Guernsey, Wyoming, Spearfish, Hot Springs and Rapid City and around 1,500 miles from the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Four organizations in the Black Hills received 38 dogs and cats on Friday, displaced from parishes around Baton Rouge and New Orleans as part of Operation Sunflower. Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, about 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the same area.
“Sunflowers bring joy to people and that’s how I look at animals,” said Jamie Al-Haj, animal advocate and on-site coordinator for the rescue organized by Greater Good Charities. “If we can step up to help these animals, that says a lot about people.”
Al-Haj said she was contacted by Darci Adams, the Sioux Falls on-site coordinator, who’s friends with national nonprofit Greater Good Charities CEO Liz Baker of Sioux Falls.
Greater Good Charities and Hill’s Pet Nutrition fit the bill to evacuate hundreds of animals throughout Louisiana and Mississippi due to the hurricane.
Al-Haj said she immediately started making calls, reaching out to organizations and getting connected with groups. The Humane Society of the Black Hills, Western Hills Humane Society of Spearfish, Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs and Critters, Inc. in Guernsey, Wyoming, answered the call.
She said shelters and foster homes in Louisiana are working without electricity and trying to make room for incoming animals that are injured and displaced.
“We also have a lot of shelters that are totally inundated with water,” Al-Haj said. “They are in dire straits themselves, but they needed to get these adoptable animals out of the shelter in order to make room for the animals they know that will be coming in at this point.”
Of the 38 animals brought to the Rapid City Regional Airport, six were large dogs, 18 were puppies 9 months and younger, 13 were kittens and one was an adult cat.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills received four dogs, including a set of 1-year-old twins.
Executive director Jerry Steinley said they originally prepared for 16 animals but that number was downgraded due to an increase in a number of puppies.
“We are just bursting at the seams,” he said. “When these dogs come in, we’re going to really get out there. We’re going to try to do a lot of adoptions, we’re going to try to reach out to people to come down. We’re going to have a lot of need to get good animals back into the community.”
The 14 cats were taken by Jennifer Cramer, a cat and kitten rescuer in Rapid City, who partnered with Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs. Cramer said she organized foster families for the cats since Battle Mountain currently has 110 cats and kittens up for adoption.
“As soon as we have an all clear, we will start putting them up for adoption,” she said.
Cramer said the animals will be examined to make sure they’re healthy and eating, so they may be available for adoption in the next week or so. The kittens under eight weeks old or two pounds will need a little longer, though, since they’re not of age to be adopted.
She said cats get stressed easily, so this is a very challenging time for them.
Al-Haj said adoption timelines are up to each organization.
“There’s always an animal in need and there’s always somebody that needs homes,” she said. “If people are wondering what to do, we have phenomenal rescues and shelters in our area, and they always need financial help.”
