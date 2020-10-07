DOH adds antigen tests to state's COVID-19 count as 'probable' cases; 10 more deaths reported

Antigen test results are now included in the South Dakota Department of Health’s data dashboard for COVID-19 cases, but are listed as “probable” cases instead of confirmed cases.

Two different tests detect active COVID-19 infections: the more common PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material, and antigen tests that detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

The PCR test uses a nasopharyngeal swab to go deeper in the nasal canal, whereas an antigen test is a quick swab in the front part of the nose, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Wednesday.

The antigen tests are increasing in popularity due to the cost per test and the “readily available” number of tests, Clayton said. Long-term care facilities and schools are expected to report more antigen tests in the future, and health officials expect as many as 260,000 antigen tests will come to the state’s K-12 schools from the federal government.

Health officials said they’re making the distinction between probable cases that arise from antigen tests and confirmed cases that arise from PCR tests, because of the national surveillance case definition.