DOH adds antigen tests to state's COVID-19 count as 'probable' cases; 10 more deaths reported

Antigen test results are now included in the South Dakota Department of Health’s data dashboard for COVID-19 cases, but are listed as “probable” cases instead of confirmed cases.
Two different tests detect active COVID-19 infections: the more common PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material, and antigen tests that detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus.
The PCR test uses a nasopharyngeal swab to go deeper in the nasal canal, whereas an antigen test is a quick swab in the front part of the nose, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Wednesday.
The antigen tests are increasing in popularity due to the cost per test and the “readily available” number of tests, Clayton said. Long-term care facilities and schools are expected to report more antigen tests in the future, and health officials expect as many as 260,000 antigen tests will come to the state’s K-12 schools from the federal government.
Health officials said they’re making the distinction between probable cases that arise from antigen tests and confirmed cases that arise from PCR tests, because of the national surveillance case definition.
Individuals can move from being considered a probable case to a confirmed case if they have a secondary collection sample submitted for PCR testing, Clayton said, noting that is the only test value that is included in the confirmed case count.
The decision to take a second COVID-19 test in the form of a PCR to determine a confirmed case is up to an individual’s clinician if they want to submit another sample to confirm the case, Clayton said, adding that it’s not a requirement.
To the greater public, the difference between being a probable or confirmed case is “nil,” DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said, “because they will be treated the same as being positive for COVID-19.”
“Probable cases are investigated and handled in the same way as confirmed cases,” she said. “Anybody that’s had an antigen test that’s been positive is contacted by the (DOH) and we use the same process for isolation of those individuals and identifying close contacts.”
Case updates
Support Local Journalism
The DOH reported 609 new cases Wednesday with 562 considered confirmed and 47 probable. The state’s total case count increased by 1,030, with 421 probable cases.
The state now has 25,906 cases with 25,433 confirmed and 473 probable. Active infections moved to 4,511 cases.
Twenty-seven state residents were newly hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, including 11 probable and 16 confirmed. 273 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,697 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with coronavirus at some point in the pandemic.
Ten new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Wednesday, including two in Codington and Pennington counties, and one each in Beadle, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Turner and Union counties. 258 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.
The decedents were three women and seven men. Three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and three were 80 or older.
688 people were considered newly recovered Wednesday. 21,137 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.
Of the 15,234 new tests reported Wednesday, 4,059 were newly confirmed and probable cases received in the past 24 hours, marking a positive rate of 15%. 11,175 were probable cases from antigen tests that were taken at an earlier date, but only recently reported on the DOH system.
With the addition of antigen tests, the state’s testing totals increased to include 309,841 tests among 208,780 people.
As of Tuesday, Clayton said 183 inmates and staff have recovered out of the 254 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the women’s prison.
Across Rapid City Area Schools, 12 staff and 28 students have an active COVID-19 case as of noon Tuesday. The district reports 133 total active and recovered cases, as well as 48 staff and 361 students in quarantine or isolation.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of noon Wednesday:
South Dakota Mines: 9 students, 0 staff, 21 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 14 students, 1 staff, 48 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 15 students, 1 staff, 95 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 14 students, 0 staff, 83 quarantined
Dakota State University: 1 student, 1 staff, 6 quarantined
Northern State University: 8 students, 3 staff, 47 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.