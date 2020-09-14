DOH adds staff to keep up with contact tracing demand as school COVID-19 cases increase

As families across South Dakota have written on social media about their school contacting them to warn of COVID-19 exposure and telling them to treat it as a call from state health officials, the health department countered Monday that it has always conducted case investigations and close contact notifications.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said schools often learn of positive COVID-19 cases before the DOH knows, so schools who make these calls aren’t doing contact tracing, “they’re proactively letting people know they may have been exposed,” she said.
Case notifications happen “when you get tested, the lab that processes your test lets your provider know who ordered it,” she said. “It’s the provider, or your physician, who will get ahold of the positive person and let them know their test results.”
In those situations, “we can see where a person learns their test result before” the DOH learns of it, Malsam-Rysdon said, noting that from there, the DOH would contact the affected person for contact tracing.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has worked with school districts across the state to write sample letters they can send to parents of students who are identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases in schools. Rapid City Area Schools sends a version of that letter to families.
When asked if the guidance has changed to quarantine asymptomatic close contacts of cases that arise in schools, Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH hasn’t changed its guidance and still follows CDC guidance on that.
However, she said the Department of Education has informed schools that the recommendations around quarantines are just recommendations, and school boards would have the final say in whether their staff follows those guidelines.
Malsam-Rysdon said her department has recently increased its staff from 243 to 278 people who conduct contact tracing calls each day. State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said on average, those staff members make four or more calls each hour.
The state’s guidance on masks is to ask people to “consider” wearing one, not to tell them they “should” wear them, Malsam-Rysdon said, because “for some people, wearing a mask is not indicated. It’s not a hard and fast rule.”
Healthy individuals who don’t have problems breathing and can’t social distance should be wearing masks, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Case updates
The state reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking 16,801 total cases across the state with 14,118 recoveries and 2,499 active cases. No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 184.
Six state residents were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, adding to the state’s total of 110 current hospitalizations.
1,171 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with coronavirus during the pandemic. Clayton said 32 people under age 20 have been hospitalized, while 588 people ages 60 and over have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
In the state’s K-12 schools, Clayton provided provisional data that showed 667 total cases have been reported among 446 students and 221 staff. Of all 667 cases, 453 have recovered. Thirteen schools across the state had three or more active cases as of Monday, and another 116 schools had one to two cases.
Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical colleges, Clayton’s data showed 1,053 cases have been reported among 1,004 students and 49 staff. Of all 1,053 cases, 860 have recovered. Twelve campuses had three or more active cases as of Monday, two campuses had one or two cases and only one campus had zero active cases.
South Dakota’s public colleges report the following active case counts as of noon Monday:
South Dakota Mines: 18 students, 1 staff, 103 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 7 students, 2 staff, 20 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 21 students, 1 staff, 213 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 22 students, 3 staff, 133 quarantined
Dakota State University: 2 students, 0 staff, 24 quarantined
Northern State University: 37 students, 5 staff, 97 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.