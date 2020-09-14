DOH adds to staff to keep up with contact tracing demand as school COVID-19 cases increase

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As families across South Dakota have written on social media about their school contacting them to warn of COVID-19 exposure and telling them to treat it as a call from state health officials, the health department countered Monday that it has always conducted case investigations and close contact notifications.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said schools often learn of positive COVID-19 cases before the DOH knows, so schools who make these calls aren’t doing contact tracing, “they’re proactively letting people know they may have been exposed,” she said.

Case notifications happen “when you get tested, the lab that processes your test lets your provider know who ordered it,” she said. “It’s the provider, or your physician, who will get a hold of the positive person and let them know their test results.”

In those situations, “we can see where a person learns their test result before” the DOH learns of it, Malsam-Rysdon said, noting that from there, the DOH would contact the affected person for contact tracing.