DOH now reports 96 cases of COVID-19 from Camp Judson near Keystone

School preparations

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the DOH and Department of Education have been working together with school superintendents to help them understand CDC guidance and work through back-to-school plans.

“Those plans do differ based on the circumstances of their physical space and their classroom sizes,” she said. “A whole host of factors come into play.”

The DOH has been hosting webinars with superintendents and school nurses to work on plans, and Malsam-Rysdon said the department will have a daily update starting next week with the schools.

As outbreaks continue to surge among K-12 age groups in instances like Camp Judson and in college populations like athletes at Northern State University, Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will still work to provide information on clusters and data around cases.

“If we see a number of cases in any one particular school setting, we will be reporting that as we have been,” she said, noting there is a formal communication channel for schools to provide information to the DOH about cases in schools.