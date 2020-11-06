DOH plans mass COVID-19 testing for Spearfish, nine other South Dakota towns

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Friday it would provide drive-through COVID-19 testing in 10 South Dakota communities in the next two weeks, including in Spearfish.
These events are open to the public and testing will come at no charge to the individual receiving the test. Testing will be offered in Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Custer, Madison, Martin, Mobridge, Pierre, Spearfish, Watertown, and Yankton.
The list of dates and times when testing will be available in each community is posted on the state's COVID-19 website. To get a test, pre-registration is required to secure a testing time through another state website.
After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site. People without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full.
Testing locations will use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection that allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by trained medical staff. Results are delivered within three to five business days. Individuals being tested will receive an email notification when results are available and can log on to the website to view and print their laboratory results.
While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
The testing is in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard, Office of Emergency Management and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
