DOH recognizes national influenza vaccination week

The South Dakota Department of Health is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week by urging people 6 months and older to get their annual flu vaccine before the week’s end.

Influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms and will likely spread simultaneously this year, so it is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

“The Department of Health has seen a decrease in the number of people who have been vaccinated for influenza, especially in the 64 and older age group, which is very concerning," state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “Older adults are one of the high-risk populations for complications from influenza.”

Each year, an average of 48 South Dakotan deaths are reported to the Department of Health following influenza infections. To protect against flu complications, annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age six months and older.

Groups like pregnant women, children younger than five years, people over 65 years, and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Health care workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated.