DOH releases statewide data about COVID-19 in children

“This is an area that we do still need to monitor as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve,” Clayton said.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the DOH is working “very actively” with the Department of Education as well as school superintendents on their plan for reopening, including mitigation strategies.

The DOH is also working to provide the Department of Education with data specific to their communities and schools so they can make informed decisions, Malsam-Rysdon said.

When asked if Clayton and Malsam-Rysdon are planning to send their children back to school this fall, they both said their kids will be back in their classrooms and wearing masks. The DOH has stayed constant on following CDC guidelines on masks while Noem has remained skeptical of the efficacy of masks from reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

Clayton said he and his wife have had their own discussions at home about sending their two elementary school children back into classrooms this fall, and said he plans to provide them with masks as a “general precaution.”

Malsam-Rysdon said she has a son at the University of South Dakota and said her son will comply with the SDBOR decision to require masks in indoor public spaces on campus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.