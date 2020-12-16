DOH reports 405 South Dakotans have been vaccinated so far

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) added a new data set to its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday that shows 405 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine so far.
The data is only representative of data from the day prior and is updated to the website daily by 12 p.m. Thursday’s data would show how many more South Dakotans got their first shot on Wednesday, for example.
The majority of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine so far are from Minnehaha county (153), followed by residents of Lincoln (74) and Pennington (67) counties, the DOH reported.
The DOH has said it would first prioritize vaccines for front line health care workers in these counties in Phase 1A, since those areas of the state have the ultra-cold freezers needed for the Pfizer vaccine. Other areas of the state may begin receiving the Moderna vaccine by next week, which doesn’t require ultra-cold storage.
VA hospitals and IHS facilities will receive their vaccine allotments directly from the federal government, officials said.
As many as 285 women, 104 men and 16 people whose gender was listed as “unknown” by the DOH have been vaccinated so far. No one under 39 has been vaccinated yet, according to the DOH data, but 6 people in their 40s, 37 people in their 50s, 66 people in their 60s, 92 people in their 70s and 204 people aged 80 or older have received their first dose of the vaccine thus far.
State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said “Monday was a great day for many of us” when the state received its first shipments of the vaccine.
Malsam-Rysdon said she wants to reassure South Dakotans that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective because “the U.S. vaccine safety system is among the strictest in the world, and no vaccine that does not conform to U.S. standards would be approved.”
Although vaccines are being released under emergency use authorizations, “that doesn’t mean the safety parameters or rigorous scientific procedure were not used,” she said.
“It is important to remember that vaccines are only one tool that we use in the prevention of COVID-19,” state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said.
“We are still asking individuals whether they have not received any doses, received one dose or received two doses of vaccine to make sure they’re taking precautions,” Clayton said, including social distancing, wearing a mask and keeping up with good cough and hand hygiene.
Support Local Journalism
Death data
Death data was also updated on the DOH website Wednesday to reflect a distinction between "deaths among" people with COVID — 1,300 in the state — and "deaths caused" by COVID — 1,159 in the state.
“Deaths among people with COVID-19” means it may not have been the cause of death explicitly listed on the death certificate, but the decedent had a positive COVID case at some point. This category includes deaths within 20 days of infection that do not have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate.
On the other hand, “deaths caused by COVID-19” is based on DOH coding of death certificates, and it reflects the number of deaths due to COVID-19 “based on the expert judgment of health care providers and coroners,” the DOH said. In these cases, COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to a patient’s death on their death certificate.
Those on the "deaths caused" list are also included in the "deaths among" list.
“Deaths caused by COVID-19” will be updated on a weekly basis on Mondays and “deaths among people with COVID-19” is a data set that will be updated each day, the DOH said.
The DOH also provided death data for long-term care residents. While 2,926 residents have had a COVID-19 case, 632 of those with a case have died.
Hospital data
The DOH reports 24.9% of hospital beds and 9.4% of adult ICU beds are available in the Black Hills region.
Ninety COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the Black Hills at the following facilities:
One at Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home
Six at Cheyenne River Health Center
One at Fall River Hospital
Eight at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital
Three at Monument Health Custer Hospital
One at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital
60 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, with 12 in ICU beds and seven on ventilators
Three at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, with 2 in ICU beds
Six at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
One at Pine Ridge IHS Hospital
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!