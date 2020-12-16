DOH reports 405 South Dakotans have been vaccinated so far

VA hospitals and IHS facilities will receive their vaccine allotments directly from the federal government, officials said.

As many as 285 women, 104 men and 16 people whose gender was listed as “unknown” by the DOH have been vaccinated so far. No one under 39 has been vaccinated yet, according to the DOH data, but 6 people in their 40s, 37 people in their 50s, 66 people in their 60s, 92 people in their 70s and 204 people aged 80 or older have received their first dose of the vaccine thus far.

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said “Monday was a great day for many of us” when the state received its first shipments of the vaccine.

Malsam-Rysdon said she wants to reassure South Dakotans that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective because “the U.S. vaccine safety system is among the strictest in the world, and no vaccine that does not conform to U.S. standards would be approved.”

Although vaccines are being released under emergency use authorizations, “that doesn’t mean the safety parameters or rigorous scientific procedure were not used,” she said.