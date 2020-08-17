DOH reports three COVID-19 cases at BHSU, one from Sturgis rally so far

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday that it has seen three coronavirus cases on campus at Black Hills State University, and one case from the Sturgis motorcycle rally so far which required a public notice to be issued Friday.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the health department knows of three cases on campus, but that those cases haven’t reached the department’s “typical threshold for notification.” BHSU reported a case on campus through an email to students and staff on Friday.

“Even a single case on a college campus or in schools is a focus of the Department of Health (DOH) for a prompt response,” Clayton said. “We are looking at the timing in which we notify about school and college cases. We are looking at making that information more transparent as we go into the fall where we have students coming back to school and college.”