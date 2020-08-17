DOH reports three COVID-19 cases at BHSU, one from Sturgis rally so far

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday that it has seen three coronavirus cases on campus at Black Hills State University, and one case from the Sturgis motorcycle rally so far which required a public notice to be issued Friday.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the health department knows of three cases on campus, but that those cases haven’t reached the department’s “typical threshold for notification.” BHSU reported a case on campus through an email to students and staff on Friday.
“Even a single case on a college campus or in schools is a focus of the Department of Health (DOH) for a prompt response,” Clayton said. “We are looking at the timing in which we notify about school and college cases. We are looking at making that information more transparent as we go into the fall where we have students coming back to school and college.”
When asked about any cases relating back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally among South Dakota residents or out-of-state residents who traveled to the rally, Clayton said only one case has been reported to the DOH: a worker at the Bumpin’ Buffalo in Hill City.
“We don’t have other cases that have risen to the level of needing a public notice, or that we specifically identified with only rally exposure,” he said. “That’s something we continue to monitor and are very cautious as we make sure we’re following up on cases so we can appropriately identify exposures.”
The DOH previously said COVID-19 cases from the rally would be difficult to track, and may not appear for several weeks after the rally ends.
State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will also wait a few more weeks to give an update on its mass testing plan results for EMS providers, law enforcement and firefighters starting in West River.
Case update
The DOH reported 86 new cases of coronavirus across the state Monday on 962 tests, marking a positive rate of 8.9%. Monday’s count brings the state to a total of 10,360 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 9,013 recoveries and 1,194 active cases.
Sixty were hospitalized as of Monday, with 921 total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. Monument Health reports that 24 of the 60 hospitalizations were in their hospital system as of Monday.
Monday’s count included nine new cases in Pennington County, two new cases each in Meade and Custer counties, and one new case in Lawrence County. No new positives were reported in Butte, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
The state has conducted 165,065 coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic on 129,293 South Dakotans. Clayton said the emphasis of testing is still to test symptomatic people, not those who are asymptomatic.
In the biweekly cluster update portion of the call to reporters Monday morning, Clayton said 40 out of 43 staff and residents have recovered from COVID-19 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.