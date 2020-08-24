DOH says 3 out-of-state residents have COVID-19 after rally; other states report more cases

Forty people have COVID-19 after attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including three out-of-state residents, the Department of Health said Monday.
However, the rally tally is higher, according to other states.
“The three out-of-state cases that we’re aware of, we’re aware of them because those people came into contact with South Dakota residents,” said state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
Out-of-state residents who attended the rally, contracted COVID-19 and didn’t have close contact with South Dakotans would be considered as cases from their home states, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The three cases the DOH reported Monday are from residents of North Dakota, Washington and Minnesota who had close contact with exposure events the DOH was tracking.
However, 22 Minnesotans who attended the rally have COVID-19 infections, health officials told the StarTribune on Sunday, noting some cases had also been found in Wisconsin residents. The Lincoln Journal Star also reports multiple cases of coronavirus that have been tied to Sturgis.
Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases are among Wyoming residents who appear to be connected to rally events, Kim Deti, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said in an email to the Journal.
Rally affects West River
The remaining 37 cases — from the DOH report Monday of 40 cases relating to the rally — are among South Dakota residents.
Daily case counts have increased West River in the past few days. Malsam-Rysdon said the increases may relate to a “combination” of general community spread and rally cases.
“As we see more and more people engaging in things in their community and being around others, we expect to see more cases,” she said.
Meade County, which is home to Sturgis, has seen cases increase from 104 total and 21 active on the last date of the rally, Aug. 16, to 170 total and 67 active cases as of Monday.
Pennington County’s cases have also climbed after the rally, with 942 total and 114 active cases on Aug. 16 and 1,070 total and 173 active cases as of Monday.
Health officials reported 149 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, including 28 in Pennington County. There are now a total of 1,070 cases in the county with 173 considered active.
Cases and business exposures may continue to appear until Aug. 30, which would be two weeks from the rally’s end date, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday.
“That would be when an individual could develop symptoms,” Clayton said. “If there’s a couple of days of delay in a person seeking care or getting those test results back, it may push into September. We’re not out of the woods yet in terms of potential public notices resulting from the Sturgis rally.”
In Sturgis, 270 city residents requested COVID-19 tests at the mass testing event Friday and 107 tests were taken as of 9:45 a.m. Monday. City and health officials told the Journal that they expected to take 300 tests Monday.
141 cases in education
The state health department unveiled a new reporting feature for K-12 schools, technical schools, colleges and universities on Monday that shows COVID-19 case data at a statewide level. So far, 141 cases have been reported in educational settings.
Yet the DOH will not report out individual schools or colleges with cases unless there are “issues with larger exposure events.”
“The decision whether to report at the school level will be made at that school district,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “You can see that some school districts are handling that differently than others. We encourage transparency at that level and we will continue to provide data at the statewide level so you understand what’s happening across the state in those settings.”
Clayton said 70 cases have been found in the K-12 schools among 46 students and 24 staff members. 22 of the 70 cases were reported between Aug. 9 - 15, and 48 cases were found between Aug. 16 - 22.
Across the state’s technical schools, colleges and universities, 71 cases have been found among 64 students and seven staff members. 23 of the 71 cases were reported between Aug. 9 - 15, and 48 cases were found between Aug. 16 - 22.
Clayton compared the reporting of cases in school settings to the way cases are reported by the DOH in certain businesses.
“Just because we’re identifying cases within some of these settings does not mean that’s the location of the transmission,” he said. “Being able to take that into account in terms of how the school districts are working to relay that information publicly is one thing to consider.”
Cases among college students would be counted for their temporary residence. For example, a student at Black Hills State University with COVID-19 would be counted as a Lawrence County case.
Case update
Statewide, Monday’s report marked 11,425 cases of COVID-19 with 1,570 considered active. Other neighboring counties with new cases Monday included Butte (2), Custer (4), Fall River (1) and Lawrence (8).
The 149 new cases outpaced recoveries Monday, as 130 people were considered “newly recovered” from COVID-19.
Monday’s report came from 1,691 tests, marking a positive testing rate of 8.8%. The state has conducted 178,534 tests on 137,463 people.
Sixty-five people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state Monday, with a total of 965 South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with coronavirus at some point in the pandemic.
Eighteen residents at Monument Health Custer Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital system said in a statement Monday.
Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.