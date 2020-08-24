DOH says 3 out-of-state residents have COVID-19 after rally; other states report more cases

“The decision whether to report at the school level will be made at that school district,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “You can see that some school districts are handling that differently than others. We encourage transparency at that level and we will continue to provide data at the statewide level so you understand what’s happening across the state in those settings.”

Clayton said 70 cases have been found in the K-12 schools among 46 students and 24 staff members. 22 of the 70 cases were reported between Aug. 9 - 15, and 48 cases were found between Aug. 16 - 22.

Across the state’s technical schools, colleges and universities, 71 cases have been found among 64 students and seven staff members. 23 of the 71 cases were reported between Aug. 9 - 15, and 48 cases were found between Aug. 16 - 22.

Clayton compared the reporting of cases in school settings to the way cases are reported by the DOH in certain businesses.

“Just because we’re identifying cases within some of these settings does not mean that’s the location of the transmission,” he said. “Being able to take that into account in terms of how the school districts are working to relay that information publicly is one thing to consider.”