DOH secretary 'very disappointed' that Allender 'attacked' her department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After Mayor Allender lamented a lack of communication from the state health department that led him to discontinue his weekly COVID-19 press briefings, health officials said Thursday that they were “disappointed to hear the mayor attack” the Department of Health.

"I am likely providing delayed or inaccurate information because I don't have access to better information and I probably never will," Allender said Wednesday afternoon, noting he didn’t receive timely information about cases in Rapid City or about mass testing at two Avantara facilities.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in an email to the Journal that she was “very disappointed to see that the mayor attacked me and my team.”

“Day in and day out for more than six months, (the DOH) has prepared for and responded to the worst global pandemic in our lifetimes,” she said. “By all accounts, the state of South Dakota’s response — thanks to the leadership of Governor Noem and the hard work of my team at the Department of Health — has been tremendous.”