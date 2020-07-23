DOH secretary 'very disappointed' that Allender 'attacked' her department

After Mayor Allender lamented a lack of communication from the state health department that led him to discontinue his weekly COVID-19 press briefings, health officials said Thursday that they were “disappointed to hear the mayor attack” the Department of Health.
"I am likely providing delayed or inaccurate information because I don't have access to better information and I probably never will," Allender said Wednesday afternoon, noting he didn’t receive timely information about cases in Rapid City or about mass testing at two Avantara facilities.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in an email to the Journal that she was “very disappointed to see that the mayor attacked me and my team.”
“Day in and day out for more than six months, (the DOH) has prepared for and responded to the worst global pandemic in our lifetimes,” she said. “By all accounts, the state of South Dakota’s response — thanks to the leadership of Governor Noem and the hard work of my team at the Department of Health — has been tremendous.”
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH still has “much work to do” and that “despite the mayor’s attacks, none of that will be delayed in order to appease him.”
The DOH hosts media briefings over the phone twice a week —Mondays and Thursdays — and updates COVID-19 case data on its webpage each day by noon.
In the biweekly media calls, the DOH will report new outbreaks whenever cases surpass 40 people with the virus at a public business, workplaces or long-term care facilities.
“We will continue to do that,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Depending on the circumstances of that cluster, there are different notification protocols. Obviously in the case of a nursing home, we work with the nursing home to do additional notifications” to the city.
If there’s ever a risk to the public associated with a cluster or a single case, the DOH will issue extra notifications, Malsam-Rysdon added.
Case update
The state saw 66 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including nine in Pennington County, bringing the state to 8,143 total cases, with 7,214 recoveries and 808 active cases. Pennington County has had 765 total cases.
Two new fatalities were reported Thursday in Lake and Pennington counties. The decedents were a man and a woman, both in their 80s.
Health officials said 68 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Avantara St. Cloud but 37 have recovered.
Hospitalizations were reported at the lowest rate in three months Thursday at 50. The DOH first started reporting current hospitalizations in late April. Peak hospitalizations were recorded May 26 at 106. Looking cumulatively, 792 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said some new updates will go into effect on the state’s COVID-19 data website next week, which will reflect how many times people are tested, progress towards monthly testing goals, new dashboards with compact data and more information on hospitalizations by race.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.