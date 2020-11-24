 Skip to main content
DOH tested 2,137 people for COVID-19 in four days in Rapid City
Free COVID-19 testing was held last weekend at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

The South Dakota Department of Health tested 2,137 people for COVID-19 over four days in Rapid City, but it did not say how many of tests were positive.

Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days over email, the DOH said ahead of the Friday through Monday mass testing at Central States Fairgrounds.

The DOH said of all the testing done statewide by the department and the National Guard, lab results indicated a 10% positive rate to date and that all testing events were "successful" with 7,901 total people tested.

"Results are not specific to the location where the specimen was collected," the DOH said in an email to the Journal. "The Department of Health will continue to work with health care providers to increase access to testing throughout the state and will continue to evaluate if additional mass testing events will be held."

