DOH urges South Dakotans to get flu vaccine amid COVID-19 surge

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reminded state residents Wednesday of the importance of influenza vaccinations.

More than 15,000 influenza cases were found in the state last year, with more than 500 people hospitalized with the illness and 33 dying.

"With COVID-19 circulating, obviously it's more important than ever that we pay attention to influenza so that we aren't seeing people potentially becoming sick with that and needing hospitalization," she said.

COVID-19 is surging in the state, and ten times more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since March 10 than died from the flu in the year prior, according to the data Malsam-Rysdon shared Wednesday.

Malsam-Rysdon said the influenza vaccination is effective, and added that the DOH wants to see as many people become vaccinated by the end of the month as possible.

"It's not perfect, but it is one of the best tools we have to mitigate influenza in our state," she said. "Vaccination helps people not contract the flu, or if they do, to minimize its impact and reduce the need for hospitalizations" and the risk of death.

