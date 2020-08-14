DOH warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Scarlett Ohara's Gentleman's Club

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that an employee of the Scarlett Ohara’s Gentleman’s Club in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others from 6 p.m. July 31 through 2 a.m. Aug. 1.
Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
