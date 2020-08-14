DOH warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Scarlett Ohara's Gentleman's Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that an employee of the Scarlett Ohara’s Gentleman’s Club in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others from 6 p.m. July 31 through 2 a.m. Aug. 1.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

