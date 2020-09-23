 Skip to main content
DOH warns of potential COVID-19 exposure following women's conference in Sioux Falls
DOH warns of potential COVID-19 exposure following women's conference in Sioux Falls

  • Updated
State health officials announced Wednesday that an individual who attended a women’s conference held at Faith Family Church at 127 N. Spring Ave in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

  • September 9th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • September 10th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • September 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

