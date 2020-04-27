DSS: Child support payments can be made online

PIERRE | The Department of Social Services (DSS) is encouraging parents to go online to deal with child support obligations as staff is working remotely or behind closed doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With social distancing practices in place, it is important for parents to make use of technology to make and view their child support payments,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We want to help parents protect their families from the coronavirus so making use of the DSS website is a great way to do that.”
Child support payments may be made online by clicking on “Make a Payment” on the Child Support tab at dss.sd.gov. You must enter your previously assigned PIN. If you wish to make an online payment and do not remember your PIN, please contact the local child support office or state office. DSS staff are monitoring messages and will call back as soon as possible.
For non-custodial parents who have child support payments withheld by their employers, there is no need to do anything different. Employers should continue to withhold as normal.
If parents are not able to make an online payment, they may mail it to Division of Child Support, 700 Governors Drive, Suite 84, Pierre, SD 57501-2291. If parents normally make their payment with cash, DSS is recommending they instead send a check or money order.
Child support payments may be viewed online at Customer Connect or by calling the Automated Interactive Voice Response System at 1.800.286.9145. Customer Connect may be accessed by going to the Child Support website and clicking on the DCS Customer Connect.
If parents with child support orders in place experience a significant change in circumstances, they can petition to have their obligation modified. Circuit Courts have the authority to modify a child support obligation and it is usually done in response to a petition filed by one of the parents. Either parent or a representative may file a petition to modify their child support order. Petition forms are available on the DSS website at https://dss.sd.gov/childsupport/modifysupportorder.aspx which also provides more details about necessary documentation and procedures.
