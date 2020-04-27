DSS: Child support payments can be made online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | The Department of Social Services (DSS) is encouraging parents to go online to deal with child support obligations as staff is working remotely or behind closed doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With social distancing practices in place, it is important for parents to make use of technology to make and view their child support payments,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We want to help parents protect their families from the coronavirus so making use of the DSS website is a great way to do that.”

Child support payments may be made online by clicking on “Make a Payment” on the Child Support tab at dss.sd.gov. You must enter your previously assigned PIN. If you wish to make an online payment and do not remember your PIN, please contact the local child support office or state office. DSS staff are monitoring messages and will call back as soon as possible.

For non-custodial parents who have child support payments withheld by their employers, there is no need to do anything different. Employers should continue to withhold as normal.