East River counties drive increase in coronavirus cases in South Dakota

South Dakota added 90 new cases of coronavirus Sunday on 1,013 tests. There have been 8,395 positive tests in South Dakota. A Todd County man in his 70s became the state's 123rd COVID-19 death.

The higher percentage of positive tests also caused active cases across the state to increase by 32 to 908. The number of active cases in the state briefly dropped below 800 earlier this week.

The number of people hospitalized grew by two to 48 Sunday.

There were 195 new positive tests over the weekend when numbers typically fall. Most of the cases have been reported in East River counties and younger people are testing positive more often than older people.

Forty-five of the 195 new cases this weekend were patients under 20. Forty-five more were patients in their 20s. There were 23 positive tests from people in their 30s and 31 in their 40s. Only 13 came from people in their 60s, nine between 70 and 79 and four were over 80.

With 35 more Sunday, a total of 77 of the 195 new cases in the state came from Minnehaha County. Lincoln County added 14 Sunday bringing their weekend total to 33.