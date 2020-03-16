Education, childcare and meal services prepare for COVID-19 response

Education

Noem said she’s in conversation with superintendents across the state, and that she would reevaluate “in the next day or two” about whether schools should be closed for another week.

Rapid City Area Schools are closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning. Katy Urban, public information manager for RCAS, said teachers and staff have been working on creating packets of homework and learning materials for students the last two days, and that the packets cover three weeks of material in case schools have to close for an extended period of time. Teachers will distribute the materials to students Tuesday at schools' assigned times, by last name, throughout the day, she said.

RCAS superintendent Lori Simon said the school district is working to adjust its plans and its day-to-day operations.

"We are living in unprecedented times, and navigating uncharted territories," Simon said. "With this ever-changing situation, none of us have all the answers. I would ask us all to be patient with one another, and seek ways to be kind and generous with one another."