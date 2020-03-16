Education, childcare and meal services prepare for COVID-19 response

There are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 494 negative; the latest positive case is a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.
“We still expect that things could get worse before they get better,” Gov. Kristi Noem said of the outbreak.
Noem updated reporters at a press conference Monday that the Pennington County man in his 60s who had preexisting conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 and died March 10 had not been in Pennington County for two weeks prior to his death, as he died in Davison County. Noem said his cause of death was coronavirus.
“My heart certainly goes out to his family during this very difficult time,” Noem said.
Noem said she would be in Rapid City on Wednesday to meet with health-care providers and area leaders.
Gov. Noem signed a state of emergency order Friday. Noem recommends social distancing — avoiding large gatherings — in order to flatten the curve, which means reducing the rate that coronavirus spreads in the community. A lower curve means the virus is spreading slowly, giving doctors the time and resources they need to treat more people and save lives.
“With social distancing, we should be able to slow the spread of the virus and avoid a spike in the number of people getting sick,” Noem said. “If that happens, we should be able to avoid overwhelming the hospital systems, which is a top priority.”
Education
Noem said she’s in conversation with superintendents across the state, and that she would reevaluate “in the next day or two” about whether schools should be closed for another week.
Rapid City Area Schools are closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning. Katy Urban, public information manager for RCAS, said teachers and staff have been working on creating packets of homework and learning materials for students the last two days, and that the packets cover three weeks of material in case schools have to close for an extended period of time. Teachers will distribute the materials to students Tuesday at schools' assigned times, by last name, throughout the day, she said.
RCAS superintendent Lori Simon said the school district is working to adjust its plans and its day-to-day operations.
"We are living in unprecedented times, and navigating uncharted territories," Simon said. "With this ever-changing situation, none of us have all the answers. I would ask us all to be patient with one another, and seek ways to be kind and generous with one another."
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Monday that as of March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online. On-campus, in-person classes resume Monday, April 6. The Board will revisit the situation and communicate any updates by Friday, March 27, according to a release.
A press release from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology states that the semester will still end May 8. Dining services will continue for students on campus.
Meals
The state’s Department of Education office received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow food services to continue during school closures. Belle Fourche, Douglas and Hot Springs schools are among the school districts sponsoring the free meals.
RCAS will not be serving meals this week, but Simon said that if the closure extends beyond this week, food services staff will prepare bag lunches for kids around the district.
This week, Open Heart United Methodist Church is working to pack paper bag lunches and serve them curbside to kids this week from 10:30 to noon. Katie Frooman, missions committee chair at Open Heart, said some of their volunteers have offered to deliver.
Fork Real Cafe will also start feeding kids from kindergarten to 5th grade free of charge Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Middle school and high school students and family members can volunteer for the cost of their lunches.
Meals on Wheels in western South Dakota has ended all congregate dining as of Monday through May 15. Seniors who typically dine at congregate sites can have their meals delivered to their homes. Home delivery services will continue, and volunteer drivers have been educated on social distancing practices and sanitizing protocol.
Sturgis/Meade County Ambulance Service director Shawn Fischer is heading an effort to assemble sack lunches for anyone with children in need of food. More than 100 volunteers have helped assemble meals at the Sturgis Fire Department Hall, and delivered them to anyone at home or even at workplaces.
“We don’t want anyone to go hungry,” she said. Volunteers assembled more than 800 meals on Sunday. The effort will continue until at least Friday, Fischer said.
Their sack lunches consist of a sandwich, either meat and cheese, or peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, fruit, a drink, cheese stick, chips, muffin or granola bar.
Fischer asked anyone in need of food, or wishing to donate either food or volunteer time to call her at 605-499-8852, contact her via email at shawnf@sturgisgov.com, or via messenger on Facebook.
Fischer said the lunches are for anyone in need. She also asked anyone who knows of a family in need to contact her.
“Please call me and give me their address and we will deliver, no questions asked,” she said.
Childcare
The Department of Social Services (DSS) asks childcare providers in the state to take precautions to keep children safe and healthy in the coming weeks.
The DSS recommends limiting entry into the facility or home by practicing child drop offs at the front door; ensuring ill employees and children aren’t admitted; clean and disinfect areas while children are away; reduce, postpone or cancel events and gatherings.
In the event of community spread of COVID-19, DSS will ask childcare providers to put infectious disease outbreak planning into action; practice social distancing; avoid mixing children across classes; limit visitors and deliveries; consider dismissal of staff.
Tourism
Julie Jensen, president and CEO of VISIT Rapid City, said the area’s tourism industry is already seeing impacts from the outbreak in the state.
Jensen said one hotelier told her that his property lost $30,000 in March alone, before the state basketball tournaments were cancelled.
“I’ve tried to keep our industry calm and have encouraged facts vs. fear, but these kinds of cancellations are going to start coming in big,” Jensen said. “The impact financially on hotels, restaurants and all the businesses which serve and supply them is going to be devastating. And the employees — it breaks my heart — because so many work paycheck to paycheck.”
Domico Rodriguez, general manager for the Hotel Alex Johnson, said many of the hotel’s corporate clientele are no longer traveling, and predicts they will have a slow March because of the outbreak in the U.S.
“I’d like to say that this summer if everything stays status quo, travelers may find themselves in the Black Hills because many people are afraid to travel abroad,” Rodriguez said, predicting tourism patterns for the summer if the coronavirus outbreak continues to cancel events and cause travel bans abroad. “People are more afraid to fly; we may benefit from that.”
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has reduced public access to the Civic Center to a singular entrance on the west side of the building; all other entry points are closed.
As far as marketing efforts, Jensen said they’re not wasting financial resources on any new marketing campaigns related to social distancing with COVID-19. Yet, she said they have pulled all international marketing efforts, as well as moved marketing efforts “to our drive market instead of (our) fly market.”
“If social distancing continues to be encouraged, we are still a perfect place to come to explore the outdoors, hike, fish, camp, rock climb…” Jensen said. “Our campaign will focus on the things which seem the safest to do.”
Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse and Badlands National Park are all still open, including the restaurant at Mount Rushmore. The National Park Service continues to monitor the situation.
Courts
The 7th Judicial Circuit (Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties asks the following individuals not to appear in court: those with a fever, cough, underlying medical conditions or health concerns, and those who are immunocompromised or pregnant.
High-risk individuals, or those with symptoms, can contact the Clerk of Courts Office to reschedule court appearances.
Online forms are available to apply for divorce, temporary protection orders and small claims filings. Online payment options are available for paying fines. For jurors reporting to jury duty, check the online system or call in system before reporting to verify if you need to appear.