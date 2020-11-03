Eight deaths reported, hospitalizations jump to record levels

The number of hospitalizations reported by the South Dakota Department of Health climbed 78 to a record 480 people in hospitals across the state. There are 81 people in intensive care units and 56 using ventilators to help them breathe. There are 105 people in hospitals in the Black Hills region and 16 in intensive care units here.
Eight more deaths were reported Tuesday with the deaths skewing toward much younger people than normal. There were six women and two men whose deaths were reported. Two were over 80, two were in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s and two deaths were reported for people in their 40s. Four were from Minnehaha County and one each from Lawrence, Lincoln, Brookings and Dewey counties. There have been 446 deaths due to the coronavirus including 21 already in November.
Another 1,004 people tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the state's total to 48,854 with 13,367 of those cases still active - up 42 from Monday's report. There were 2,073 people tested for Tuesday's report yielding a positivity rate of 48.4%.
Pennington County added 101 more cases to bring the county's total over 5,000 to 5,049 with 1,243 cases still active. There were 45 new infections in Lawrence County, 26 in Oglala-Lakota County and 24 in Meade County. Butte County reported 15 positive tests and Custer County added eight. There were three new infections in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County continued to see a sharp rise in cases with 227 positive tests on Tuesday's report. Lincoln County added 66 and Bon Homme County had 64. Davison County reported 46 positive tests and Brown County had 39. Codington County reported 29 positive tests and Brookings County added 25. Dewey County reported 21 new infections and Spink County added 16. There were 15 new cases in Todd County and 12 in Clay, Roberts, Turner and Union counties.
Beadle and Lake counties each added 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Charles Mix County.
McCook County reported eight new infections and there were seven in Sanborn and Moody counties. Aurora, Hughes, and Brule counties added six new cases and there were five in Buffalo, Clark, Douglas and Edmunds counties. Four new cases were added in Grant, Gregory, Hutchinson, Hamlin, Jackson, Kingsbury, Mellette and Tripp counties.
There were three counties in Bennett, Corson, Day, Faulk, Hand and Hanson counties and two in Deuel, Harding, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, Perkins and Potter counties. One new infection was reported in Campbell, Haakon, Hyde, Jerauld, McPherson, Miner, Sully and Ziebach counties.
Of the 1,004 new cases, 121 were in children under 19 and 178 in people in their 20s. There were 102 positive tests among people over 70.
