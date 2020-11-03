Eight deaths reported, hospitalizations jump to record levels

The number of hospitalizations reported by the South Dakota Department of Health climbed 78 to a record 480 people in hospitals across the state. There are 81 people in intensive care units and 56 using ventilators to help them breathe. There are 105 people in hospitals in the Black Hills region and 16 in intensive care units here.

Eight more deaths were reported Tuesday with the deaths skewing toward much younger people than normal. There were six women and two men whose deaths were reported. Two were over 80, two were in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s and two deaths were reported for people in their 40s. Four were from Minnehaha County and one each from Lawrence, Lincoln, Brookings and Dewey counties. There have been 446 deaths due to the coronavirus including 21 already in November.

Another 1,004 people tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the state's total to 48,854 with 13,367 of those cases still active - up 42 from Monday's report. There were 2,073 people tested for Tuesday's report yielding a positivity rate of 48.4%.