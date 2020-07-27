Eight new COVID-19 cases in Pennington County

The state health department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including eight in Pennington County.
Monday’s case count brings South Dakota to 8,444 total cases since the start of the pandemic with 7,404 recoveries and 917 active cases.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized across the state Monday with COVID-19. 806 people have been hospitalized statewide during the pandemic.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the negative test result numbers on the DOH website decreased from 98,531 to 98,383 as the result of a “deduplication process that occurred over the weekend.”
Clayton also said the DOH would transition to reporting the total number of tests performed in South Dakota, as some people will get tested more than once during the pandemic. 132,613 total tests have been conducted in South Dakota on 106,827 people. Of those, 8,444 have come back positive and 98,383 have come back negative, Clayton clarified.
Clayton gave cluster updates for the state and said 39 of the 67 residents and staff at Avantara Saint Cloud have recovered. Clayton also said an inquiry over the weekend led the DOH to report “less than 10” cases associated with Camp Judson as of Monday.
Clayton also said that the information given to reporters in the biweekly media calls comes from a cutoff of 1 p.m. the day prior. For example, the information for Monday’s press calls comes from test results published from 1 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said she wanted to warn South Dakotans about recent scam calls where callers wrongly tell people that they’re a close contact for someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and ask them for credit card information to send out a testing kit.
“That is obviously a scam that is trying to get money from people,” she said. “When the Department of Health calls you if you’ve been identified as a close contact, we will never ask you for credit card information or for any money to be sent.”
Malsam-Rysdon also said voluntary mass testing of EMS workers would begin West River this week and around 14,000 people could be tested.
She also said the DOH is still seeing delays in getting test results from out-of-state commercial labs. It can take approximately seven days to get their results back, she said.
Other counties with new cases Monday include Beadle (1), Deuel (1), Hanson (1), Kingsbury (1), Lake (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (8), Meade (2), Mellette (2), Minnehaha (18), Oglala Lakota (2), Pennington (8) and Union (3).
