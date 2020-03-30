Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Dakota

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Monday, bringing the total number to 101 positives.
Of those, the state Department of Health reports that 34 have recovered.
The new cases are single cases in Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Marshall and Pennington counties. Lawrence County has two new cases, and Minnehaha County has three new cases.
Of the new 11 cases today, Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said they are all self-quarantining at home and none have been hospitalized.
Beadle and Minnehaha counties are considered to have substantial community spread, meaning there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.
The following counties have minimal to moderate community spread, which means there is a single case of community-acquired COVID-19: Clark, Deuel, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Pennington, Todd, Turner and Yankton.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said none of the new cases in the state relate to inmates or staff at the Department of Corrections except for the previously reported case at the women’s prison in Pierre. This inmate is the sole COVID-19 case in Hughes County.
Malsam-Rysdon also said the Department of Health would work to add information to their website this week about the county each of the recovered COVID-19 patients is from. She also said they would look into ways to add data about how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
Clayton would not release any information about whether the 112 individuals that a Monument Health caregiver came into contact with while she was sick with COVID-19 at work had been tested or tested positive. The caregiver is the sole case in Meade County.
He said those who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 won’t be tested until they start to exhibit symptoms.
“If they are having symptoms, then they are being tested and being prioritized,” he said. “Just because a person may have been exposed does not mean that they will go on to develop illness.”
