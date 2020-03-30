Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Dakota

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Monday, bringing the total number to 101 positives.

Of those, the state Department of Health reports that 34 have recovered.

The new cases are single cases in Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Marshall and Pennington counties. Lawrence County has two new cases, and Minnehaha County has three new cases.

Of the new 11 cases today, Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said they are all self-quarantining at home and none have been hospitalized.

Beadle and Minnehaha counties are considered to have substantial community spread, meaning there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.

The following counties have minimal to moderate community spread, which means there is a single case of community-acquired COVID-19: Clark, Deuel, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Pennington, Todd, Turner and Yankton.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said none of the new cases in the state relate to inmates or staff at the Department of Corrections except for the previously reported case at the women’s prison in Pierre. This inmate is the sole COVID-19 case in Hughes County.