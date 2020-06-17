Ellsworth AFB loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants, movie theaters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ellsworth Air Force Base announced via Facebook that it will transition to HPCON B+ effective immediately, a slight downgrade from the status of HPCON B, which is defined as a COVID-19 outbreak or heightened exposure risk according to the post.

HPCON stands for health protection conditions, which are reviewed by commanders and updated based on risk levels within a local community.

“This definition more accurately reflects the local conditions we are in,” the post states. “Make no mistake that COVID-19 is still present in the surrounding area and it is still a real threat that can impact you, your family or your co-workers if the right precautions are not taken by all.”

New exceptions to the rule include new dining precautions, and members can also visit both indoor and outdoor movie theaters that follow social distancing.