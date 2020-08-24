 Skip to main content
Employee at Spearfish Loaf 'N Jug tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at Loaf 'N Jug at 813 Main St. in Spearfish has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The store closed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew before the store reopens "in the next few days," said Danielle Datre, public relations director for EG America, of which Loaf 'N Jug is one of the brand's convenience stores.

All employees at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC recommendations, Datre said, noting the store is making every effort to provide the infected employee with necessary resources and support.

"We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials," said Datre. "We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."

