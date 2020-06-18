EPA won’t regulate chemical in fireworks that pollutes groundwater surrounding Mount Rushmore

The state’s tourism department says in an FAQ for the July 3 fireworks event at Mount Rushmore, which President Trump is set to attend, that perchlorates do exist in the water and the levels are tested on a regular basis.

“Levels of perchlorate have attenuated over time since fireworks discharges ceased in 2009,” the department states, adding that a monitoring program would be implemented to analyze water and soil samples before and after the fireworks event.

The fireworks contractor Pyro Spectaculars, a California company, is set to produce the 18-minute July 3 show for up to $350,000.

The company is required to “thoroughly remove fireworks debris and unexploded ordnance, which would greatly reduce the introduction of contaminants in environmental media, and would be encouraged to use cleaner, more completely burning fireworks than those used in the past,” the department states.

An estimated 3 million visitors a year may have sampled the tainted water at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where the USGS found .20 to 38 parts per billion of the contaminant was in the groundwater in 2016. The EPA then recommended that levels not exceed 15 parts per billion.