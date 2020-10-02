Fall River County woman becomes state's 237th coronavirus victim

A Fall River County woman over 80 years old became the state's 237th victim of coronavirus, according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The report included 386 new positive COVID-19 tests in the state on 1,258 tests for a positivity rate of more than 30%. The new cases bring the total in the state to 23,522 with 3,987 of those infections still considered active — an increase of 165 from Thursday's report. There are now 220 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19. Twenty-nine of those patients are in the Monument Health system as of Oct. 2.
Pennington County reported 37 new cases Friday on 163 tests for a 22.7% positivity rate. There are now 438 active cases in the county — up 20 from Thursday.
Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each had 13 new cases Friday and Lawrence County added seven. Butte County reported two new infections and Custer and Fall River counties each had one.
Minnehaha County had 80 new cases Friday. The outbreak in Hughes County continued with 31 new positive tests reported there. Lincoln County added 28 new cases and Davison County had 21. Brown County reported 17 new infections, Codington County added 12 and Yankton County added 10.
Beadle County reported nine new cases and Buffalo County added eight. Brookings and Grant counties reported seven new infections each and Hutchinson County had six. There were four new cases in Bon Homme, Clay, Day, McCook and Roberts counties and three in Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Douglas, Lake, Lyman and Moody counties.
Two new cases were reported in Charles Mix, Deuel, Dewey, Hamlin, Hanson, Kingsbury, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union and Walworth counties and one in Clark, Haakon, Hand, McPherson, Miner and Stanley counties.
Thirteen of the 386 new cases were among children under 10. Young people between 10-19 made up 44 of the new cases and people in their 20s accounted for 81. There are 35 new cases in patients over 70.
