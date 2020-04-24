FDA warns against hydroxychloroquine usage outside of clinical trials

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Friday against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of a hospital or drug trial.
The FDA said the drug can cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythms of coronavirus patients and should only be used in clinical trials or hospitals where patients can be closely monitored for heart problems.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced South Dakota would be the first state to run a clinical trial on April 13 with Sanford leading the effort and both Avera and Monument Health signing on to the plan.
Sanford started screening participants for the trial Thursday, but Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said Friday that no one has enrolled in the study yet.
Malsam-Rysdon estimated Friday that it would be six months before the state sees results in the trial.
Patients who are positive for COVID-19 can work with providers to see if they should be treated with hydroxychloroquine, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The clinical study, which includes a randomized placebo, are for people who aren't positive for COVID-19 but have been exposed, Malsam-Rysdon said.
A panel of experts at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended Tuesday against the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for the treatment of COVID-19 patients because of its potential toxicities.
The panel said the combination of drugs was associated with QTc prolongation in patients with COVID-19, which increases the risk of sudden cardiac death.
There is presently no clinical trial in South Dakota involving both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.
President Trump had touted the drug combination in prior weeks, tweeting March 21 that they had a real chance to be "one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.
At Sanford, Dr. Susan Hoover, who specializes in infectious diseases, said both drugs have potential toxicities, including disruptions of the heart rhythm and using them together may increase the risk.
Hoover said the potential toxicity of treatments is part of what makes it essential to use them as part of studies with close monitoring.
"Physicians at Sanford who are treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have taken this into account," Hoover said. "They are not routinely using this combination and are monitoring closely any patients who are receiving it."
