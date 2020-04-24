FDA warns against hydroxychloroquine usage outside of clinical trials

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Friday against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of a hospital or drug trial.

The FDA said the drug can cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythms of coronavirus patients and should only be used in clinical trials or hospitals where patients can be closely monitored for heart problems.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced South Dakota would be the first state to run a clinical trial on April 13 with Sanford leading the effort and both Avera and Monument Health signing on to the plan.

Sanford started screening participants for the trial Thursday, but Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said Friday that no one has enrolled in the study yet.

Malsam-Rysdon estimated Friday that it would be six months before the state sees results in the trial.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 can work with providers to see if they should be treated with hydroxychloroquine, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The clinical study, which includes a randomized placebo, are for people who aren't positive for COVID-19 but have been exposed, Malsam-Rysdon said.