Federal employees deployed to state to assist with COVID-19 programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force two weeks ago shows that the federal government deployed seven staff members to South Dakota to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.

Four staffers were sent to “support leadership, administrative, operations and logistics activities from FEMA,” and three staffers were sent to “support epidemiology activities from the CDC.”

The four FEMA staff members are part of a FEMA Integration Team (FIT) that has been on the ground since May 2019 helping with statewide flooding that resulted in numerous disaster declarations, according to Lynn Kimbrough, external affairs for FEMA Region 8.

The FIT shifted focus to COVID-19 in March, but the team still works with the state on other FEMA matters like grants and mitigation efforts, Kimbrough said.