Federal employees deployed to state to assist with COVID-19 programs

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force two weeks ago shows that the federal government deployed seven staff members to South Dakota to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.
Four staffers were sent to “support leadership, administrative, operations and logistics activities from FEMA,” and three staffers were sent to “support epidemiology activities from the CDC.”
The four FEMA staff members are part of a FEMA Integration Team (FIT) that has been on the ground since May 2019 helping with statewide flooding that resulted in numerous disaster declarations, according to Lynn Kimbrough, external affairs for FEMA Region 8.
The FIT shifted focus to COVID-19 in March, but the team still works with the state on other FEMA matters like grants and mitigation efforts, Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough said the original FIT lead was the first of four team members. The FIT includes the lead, who has a “preparedness focus,” as well as an operations/planning position, a mitigation position and a recovery position. The team is working full time at, and with, the South Dakota Emergency Management Agency.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health, said the DOH received support from three CDC staff members to assist with evaluation of the state’s case investigation and contact tracing processes.
Haskins said the CDC staffers are also developing communications resources for manufacturers and assisting in data reporting.
The three CDC staff members are assisting the “approximately 131 individuals” who work on contact tracing efforts. Haskins said the number includes non-DOH employees, such as the National Guard. Approximately 220 DOH staff are working on the COVID-19 response, he said.
