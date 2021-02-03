Federal government to increase vaccine allocations to South Dakota

The state is among the top six states to administer doses per capita at 12,543 per 100,000 according to CDC data. South Dakota is surpassed only by Alaska, West Virginia, North Dakota, New Mexico and Connecticut, respectively.

When asked why the DOH was not present in the Senate Health and Human Services committee of the Legislature to back a bill calling for a mask mandate, Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH was in an appropriations committee meeting at the time.

The DOH and Gov. Kristi Noem, however, don’t support a mask mandate “because mandates shouldn’t be needed for people to do what they need to do to stay safe,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said they’ve received their first vaccine doses because they are included in "public health workers" in Phase 1C, but DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said he hasn’t had his COVID-19 vaccine yet.

Clayton said South Dakota has not yet found the B117 variant of COVID-19 in the state, but he expects it will be the dominant variant in the U.S. by March. The strain has been found in Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming, he said.

