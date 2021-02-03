Federal government to increase vaccine allocations to South Dakota

South Dakota can expect to see its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government increase to 13,550 doses by next week, secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
A federal retail pharmacy program will also activate next week, as early as next Thursday, she said. A limited number of pharmacies statewide will begin to have access to some vaccines.
The Department of Health (DOH) doesn’t know which locations will participate yet, but Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the initial rollout will include pharmacies at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug and pharmacies that get their drug supplies from Cardinal Health.
Those aged 75 and older can begin receiving their vaccines next week as well, Malsam-Rysdon said, in addition to those in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and parts of 1D.
As many as 2,300 residents across the state have volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses after the DOH said it was seeking volunteers.
South Dakota has administered 104,604 vaccine doses among 73,553 state residents, with 31,051 people having completed their two-dose vaccine series.
The state is among the top six states to administer doses per capita at 12,543 per 100,000 according to CDC data. South Dakota is surpassed only by Alaska, West Virginia, North Dakota, New Mexico and Connecticut, respectively.
When asked why the DOH was not present in the Senate Health and Human Services committee of the Legislature to back a bill calling for a mask mandate, Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH was in an appropriations committee meeting at the time.
The DOH and Gov. Kristi Noem, however, don’t support a mask mandate “because mandates shouldn’t be needed for people to do what they need to do to stay safe,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said they’ve received their first vaccine doses because they are included in "public health workers" in Phase 1C, but DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said he hasn’t had his COVID-19 vaccine yet.
Clayton said South Dakota has not yet found the B117 variant of COVID-19 in the state, but he expects it will be the dominant variant in the U.S. by March. The strain has been found in Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming, he said.