Federal unemployment benefits ending for many claimants

Many South Dakotans currently receiving unemployment benefits through programs funded by the CARES Act could be nearing the end of their weekly payments.

The last day to claim benefits is Dec. 26. According to federal program rules, many claimants could see their benefits stop before then if they reach the maximum number of allowable weeks.

South Dakota currently provides unemployment benefits through three separate programs, two of which are new federal programs created under the CARES Act.

Regular State Unemployment Compensation provides benefits to eligible claimants having the required amount of wages earned from a covered South Dakota employer in the applicable base period. This program provides a maximum of 26 weeks of benefits during the claimant’s benefit year.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides benefits to eligible claimants not having wages earned from a covered South Dakota employer and who are not working due to the COVID-19 pandemic including self-employed individuals, contract workers and gig workers. This program lasts for up to a maximum of 39 weeks. PUA claimants are not eligible for any extended benefits programs.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program provides eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment after exhausting benefits in the Regular State UC program. Per current federal law, this program ends on Dec. 26.

