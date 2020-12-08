Feds release detailed COVID-19 hospitalization data for South Dakota

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released new hospital-level capacity data on COVID-19 Monday that shows multiple South Dakota hospitals are experiencing a burden of patients and staffing shortages.
Previous HHS data only showed hospital capacity aggregated at the state level. HHS said it wanted to release the data, dating back to Aug. 1, to show how COVID-19 is impacting individual hospitals and local regions.
The data shows 7-day averages, sums and coverage for hospital capacity. While it was released Monday, the most-recent week of data available in the spreadsheet includes data from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. HHS said it will update the data each week going forward.
For Monument Health in Rapid City, their approximate seven-day averages from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 were as follows:
The hospital had 359 total beds, with 310 dedicated for inpatient beds. Of the 359 total beds, 289 of those are adult hospital beds. Of that 289, 256 are adult inpatient beds. The hospital said the remaining 70 beds not set aside for adults are pediatric beds.
During this time period, 291 inpatient beds were used, with 251 of those occupied by adult hospital inpatients.
71 patients were hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 case, while another patient had a suspected case.
The hospital has 49 total ICU beds, but only 31 were staffed during this time period while 39 were used, indicating staffing shortages. Fourteen of the 39 ICU patients were COVID-19 patients.
Monument Health in Sturgis had 25 beds, with 17 of those beds used. Approximately eight of the 17 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients during this time frame, on average.
Monument Health in Spearfish had 24 beds, with 15 set aside for adults. 12 inpatient beds were used during this time frame, and four staffed ICU beds were used. Approximately 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Spearfish in total over this time frame.
Monument Health in Custer had 11 beds, with six inpatient beds used. Approximately 24 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Custer in total over this time frame.
Hans P. Peterson in Philip had 18 beds, with approximately seven inpatient beds used during this time frame, including four beds occupied by adult COVID-19 patients on average over the time frame.
Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs reported it had 25 beds, with one set aside for pediatric patients. Approximately seven inpatient beds were used during this time frame. Approximately seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hot Springs during this time frame.
Same Day Surgery Center LLC, which is owned by physicians in partnership with Monument Health, reported it had 24 beds, with 15 used by adult inpatients and one pediatric inpatient in the time span reported.
The South Dakota Department of Health reports hospital capacity data for Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home and Monument Health in Lead-Deadwood, but neither hospital was included in the HHS data set.
None of South Dakota’s IHS hospitals, such as the Cheyenne RIver Health Center or Pine Ridge IHS Hospital, were included in the report. Yet, the DOH reports hospital capacity in these facilities.
As of Tuesday, the DOH reports that for the Black Hills region, 27.8% of hospital beds are available, with 18.8% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Fewer adult ICU beds are available — 5.9% — as 41.2% of adult ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The DOH reports 96 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Black Hills area hospitals, including at the following:
59 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, with 13 in adult ICU beds and 10 on ventilators
Seven at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Six at Cheyenne River Health Center
Five at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital
Five at Monument Health Custer Hospital
Five at Pine Ridge IHS Hospital
Four at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital
Three at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, with one in adult ICU bed
Two at Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home
