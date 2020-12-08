Feds release detailed COVID-19 hospitalization data for South Dakota

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health in Custer had 11 beds, with six inpatient beds used. Approximately 24 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Custer in total over this time frame.

Hans P. Peterson in Philip had 18 beds, with approximately seven inpatient beds used during this time frame, including four beds occupied by adult COVID-19 patients on average over the time frame.

Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs reported it had 25 beds, with one set aside for pediatric patients. Approximately seven inpatient beds were used during this time frame. Approximately seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hot Springs during this time frame.

Same Day Surgery Center LLC, which is owned by physicians in partnership with Monument Health, reported it had 24 beds, with 15 used by adult inpatients and one pediatric inpatient in the time span reported.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports hospital capacity data for Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home and Monument Health in Lead-Deadwood, but neither hospital was included in the HHS data set.